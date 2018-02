We first reported on this possibility a few days ago.The CME could arrive as early as today, although Feb 15th is more likely. NOAA forecasters say there is a 60% chance of G1-class geomagnetic storms with isolated periods of stronger G2 storming.The effectiveness of the CME could be enhanced by a stream of solar wind that was already en route to Earth when the sunspot exploded.Arctic sky watchers should be alert for auroras when the CME arrives. If the coming storm intensifies to category G2, observers in northern-tier US states from Maine to Washington could see auroras as well.Story via NASA's Spaceweather.com