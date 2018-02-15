Heavy rains on Thursday morning caused mild to severe flooding across Jakarta that paralyzed traffic along several major streets in the capital.According to the official Twitter account of the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), at least six streets in Central Jakarta had been flooded since 10 a.m.in Kebon Kosong, Kemayoran.Floods also hit Jl. Sukarjo Wiryopranoto, Jl. Letjen Suprapto, Jl. Agus Salim, Jl. Wahid Hasyim and Jl. Palbatu, with floodwaters reaching up to 40 centimeters.In North Jakarta, floodwaters reached 5 centimeters to 35 centimeters in Penjaringan, Kapuk Muara and Kamal Muara.Meanwhile, 11 subdistricts in West Jakarta were flooded, with floodwaters reaching 10 centimeters to 80 centimeters in Tegal Alur, Kalideres.In East Jakarta, Pulo Gadung was flooded up to 15 centimeters.Transjakarta spokesman Wibowo said on Thursday afternoon that several busway lanes were opened to private vehicles so motorists could avoid the widespread flooding, including those in Rawa Buaya in West Jakarta, Artha Gading in North Jakarta and Harmoni in Central Jakarta."The Transjakarta lanes are opened during floods at the police's discretion," he said.