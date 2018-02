© Federal Reserve



"The U.S. Federal Reserve does not appear to have joined in the stock-buying trend. The Fed is not permitted to make direct stock purchases. But there is nothing to prevent it from funding a Special Purpose Vehicle that buys a broad basket of stocks through indexes or Exchange Traded Funds. In the past year, Wall Streeters have speculated the Fed would buy stocks as part of its quantitative-easing programs to stimulate the economy."

"Since June 30 of last year, Switzerland's central bank, the Swiss National Bank, has increased its stock holdings of five U.S. social media/tech stocks from $5.3 billion to $9.38 billion, an increase of 77 percent in 12 months. The stocks are Apple, Alphabet (parent to Google), Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook. The stock information comes from a 13F filing the Swiss National Bank made this month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a quarterly form required of institutional investment managers who manage $100 million or more."

It's not every day that three well-credentialed men are willing to put their names and reputations behind the allegation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is rigging the stock market. But that's exactly what happened yesterday. Paul Craig Roberts, a former Associate Editor of the Wall Street Journal and Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury under President Ronald Reagan joined with Economist Michael Hudson and Wall Street veteran Dave Kranzler to write that "it appears that in May 2010, August 2015, January/February 2016, and currently in February 2018 the Fed isThis is not the first time the Fed has come under such suspicion. In 2013 Time Magazine's Dan Kadlec wrote the following about theMore suspicions were raised on May 23 of last year when long-tenured New York Post financial writer, John Crudele, suggested that the heavy purchases of stocks by the Swiss central bank could be "as an agent of US financial authorities who fear that a big decline in stock prices would be against America's national interest?"According to the latest official annual report of the Swiss central bank, itWe also reported on August 25 of last year that the Swiss central bank had a very large appetite for big U.S. tech stocks. We wrote:Apple and Microsoft are two of the component stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a popular index used to gauge market strength. Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook are all components of the Nasdaq 100 index, another closely watched indicator of stock market strength.Read the remainder of the article here