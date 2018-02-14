Police in Fort Meade, Maryland, have reported a "possible shooting" near the National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters. Several people might have been wounded in the incident, according to local media reports.The FBI has sent personnel to respond to the incident, FBI Baltimore said on Twitter. The NSA says the incident is under control, according to local media citing the agency's spokesman.Highway MD 32 is closed in both directions, local authorities said on Twitter. Drivers have been advised to take alternate routes and "expect long delays."US President Donald Trump has been "briefed on the shooting," AP reports, citing White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.An official NSA statement reported that "shortly after 7:00am a vehicle attempted to enter [the] NSA's secure campus in Ft. Meade, Maryland without authorization".The statement noted that "weapons were discharged in the course of the incident" and that "preliminary reports do not presently indicate that there are injuries attributable to gunfire" It indicates that "the FBI is presently leading the investigation."It is not the first attack on the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. In 2015, one person was killed and two were injured after two men disguised as women rammed a stolen van into the gates of the agency.