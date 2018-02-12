Earth Changes
Dangerously cold wind chills of -65 strike parts of Canada
The Weather Network
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 20:01 UTC
"A multi-day episode of severely cold wind chills continues," warns Environment Canada in an extreme cold alert issued for much of Nunavut early Monday. "The coldest wind chill values will be between minus 60 and minus 65."
Polar Vortex takes hold
"The displacement of the Polar Vortex in more southern latitudes has meant some extreme cold for areas in northern Canada and even down to the south," says Weather Network meteorologist Erin Wenckstern. "At the surface, it allows cold, arctic air to flood in in waves bringing extreme wind chills to parts of the southern Prairies."
Extreme cold warnings stretch across all three Prairie provinces as well as into northern Ontario with wind chill values between -40 and -45 and feeling closer to -60 in parts of northern Quebec.
"Conditions will moderate through the morning as daytime temperatures rise," says EC, adding that "extreme cold puts everyone at risk."
"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," warns EC. "Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."
Dressing warmly and in layers is also recommended in such extreme conditions with the outer clothing layer recommended to be wind resistant.
"Synthetic and wool fabrics provide good insulation," EC says. "Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."
Wintry pattern breaks down for Great Lakes region
The focus of the arctic air will be across western Canada over the next couple of weeks with a wintry week and weekend ahead for the Prairies.
wintry pattern breaks down for the Great Lakes and southern Quebec," says Dr. Doug Gillham, another meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Much milder conditions are expected for the Great Lakes followed by a brief cool down at the end of the week with a system tracking south of the border Thursday night."
Much milder weather returns to the Great Lakes and southern Quebec for the upcoming Family Day weekend and for most of next week as well.
A 60 degree temperature difference
Daytime highs in Atlantic Canada on Monday are approaching mild and spring-like double digit figures.
"In comparison, Halifax, Nova Scotia has a forecast high of 9oC on Monday, feeling pretty much about 60 degrees warmer than parts of northern Canada," Wenckstern says.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Germany 2017: Average of four anti-Semitic crimes per day and still counting
- Al Qaeda leader commends Israeli strike on Syria
- When shall it stop? Conservatives vowed to cut spending but keep on spending
- Erdogan: US presence in Manbij to thwart Turkey, Russia, Iran
- Syria: Over 136 people killed in Eastern Ghouta according to fake monitoring groups
- Doping doctor Rodchenkov says more than 20 nations use banned substances for Olympics
- George Soros responds to social engineering criticisms in UK by dumping more money into anti-Brexit campaign
- US-backed Kurdish-led forces in eastern part of Syria say "we're coming for you Assad" as they battle the Syrian Arab Army
- Dutch foreign minister's decade-long claim that Putin personally told him about plans for 'Greater Russia' exposed as barefaced lie
- Dangerously cold wind chills of -65 strike parts of Canada
- Pentagon threatens Turkey: 'You hit us - We will respond aggressively'
- Saakashvili gets forcibly deported from Ukraine - accuses Putin, Poroshenko of 'wanting to get rid of me'
- Paid by the industry: Woman dragged out of hearing for exposing Big Energy donations (VIDEO)
- Ankara's Mayor Mustafa Tuna: Ankara renames US embassy street after Turkish Operation Olive Branch
- Trump releases 2019 budget plan slated to boost spending on infrastructure, military and Mexican border wall
- Envelope with 'white powder' sent to Trump Jr's residence, wife hospitalized in NY
- Russian nuclear scientists detained for 'Bitcoin mining plot'
- UK's Labour party defends equality conference ban on white straight men
- Netanyahu's deputy minister: Israel counting on Russia, not US to defuse tensions in Israel-Iran-Syria crisis
- Cruz warns Texas GOP about mid-terms: 'The left is going to show up'
- George Soros responds to social engineering criticisms in UK by dumping more money into anti-Brexit campaign
- Dutch foreign minister's decade-long claim that Putin personally told him about plans for 'Greater Russia' exposed as barefaced lie
- Pentagon threatens Turkey: 'You hit us - We will respond aggressively'
- Saakashvili gets forcibly deported from Ukraine - accuses Putin, Poroshenko of 'wanting to get rid of me'
- Trump releases 2019 budget plan slated to boost spending on infrastructure, military and Mexican border wall
- Envelope with 'white powder' sent to Trump Jr's residence, wife hospitalized in NY
- Netanyahu's deputy minister: Israel counting on Russia, not US to defuse tensions in Israel-Iran-Syria crisis
- Cruz warns Texas GOP about mid-terms: 'The left is going to show up'
- Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara-Washington ties at very critical point - Turkey will close Incirlik airbase if needed, Turkish official says
- North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong charmed media at Winter Olympics - but Guardian thinks it won't last
- 'Execute me by firing squad': Duterte defiant despite ICC investigation into war on drugs
- Vladimir Putin warns Netanyahu against Syria attacks that thwart fight against jihadists
- New name bigger plans: France's Le Pen announces plan to 'rebrand' National Front Party
- Antifa "the new Nazi" handbook: A primer on violent illiberalism
- The world needs to wake up to who George Soros really is - Nigel Farage
- Turkish warships block Cypriot offshore drilling in high seas standoff
- The GOP is trying to lose the amnesty and immigration fight
- James Mattis: US has no evidence Damascus used sarin gas in chemical attack
- Netanyahu: Israel 'dealt heavy blow' to Iran & Syria - Syrian MP challenges Israel, says 'Try us'
- Syrian government gives official statement excoriating Coalition for bombing in Deir Ezzor
- Germany 2017: Average of four anti-Semitic crimes per day and still counting
- Al Qaeda leader commends Israeli strike on Syria
- When shall it stop? Conservatives vowed to cut spending but keep on spending
- Erdogan: US presence in Manbij to thwart Turkey, Russia, Iran
- Syria: Over 136 people killed in Eastern Ghouta according to fake monitoring groups
- Doping doctor Rodchenkov says more than 20 nations use banned substances for Olympics
- US-backed Kurdish-led forces in eastern part of Syria say "we're coming for you Assad" as they battle the Syrian Arab Army
- Paid by the industry: Woman dragged out of hearing for exposing Big Energy donations (VIDEO)
- Ankara's Mayor Mustafa Tuna: Ankara renames US embassy street after Turkish Operation Olive Branch
- Russian nuclear scientists detained for 'Bitcoin mining plot'
- UK's Labour party defends equality conference ban on white straight men
- Russia invites BRICS partners to assist with re-building efforts in war-torn Syria
- New York Times photographer says Trump gives substantially more access to the Oval Office than Obama
- Rose Monday: German carnival satirical floats take aim at world leaders (PHOTOS)
- Baltimore will now force abusive cops to pay victims out of their own pockets -- not with taxpayer money
- 'Ghost town': Raqqa residents receive 'nothing at all' from the US and its allies for rebuilding
- Former Trump campaign chair faces 20 years after pleading guilty to 21 counts of child trafficking
- DUI convictions thrown out: State forensics labs that receive payment for positive tests are unconstitutional
- Ex-Development Secretary says government officials 'at the highest levels' knew of Oxfam sex abuse, attempted to cover-up the scandal
- 1 dead, 22 injured in train crash in province of Styria, Austria
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Maurice Pappworth: The doctor who exposed the UK's horrible and useless medical experiments on patients
- Historian: A 'red scare' is launched by the elites every 20 to 30 years
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind 1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Clinton and the UFOs: Did he ever find out if the truth was out there?
- Yeltsin interview from 1990: 'In the Politburo, they were ready to betray, besmirch, and defile'
- Groundbreaking DNA test on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals first modern Brits were black
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- New electronic skin is self-healable and recyclable
- Dangerous knowledge: Monopoly of Consensus Science
- Neurons are even more complex than we thought
- This could get bad: Earth's magnetic field is shifting - which may well cause the poles to flip
- Sunspots are not from Solar Interior
- Researchers turn to video games to improve hearing loss
- Bioremediation: A microscopic fungus could mop up nuclear waste
- The pirate queen of science
- 'Bulletproof wood': Scientists just figured out how to make wood as strong as steel
- Flowers attract bees by using 'blue halo' optical trick
- 'A nice trick': Russian space agency downplays significance of SpaceX Falcon launch
- Plants have consciousness, new study suggests
- Norway's ice instruments: Coolest sounds in music
- Astronomers have discovered swarms of tiny comets orbiting an alien sun
- Job One for Quantum Computers: Boost Artificial Intelligence
- Ancient virus could be the reason humans developed the ability to think
- The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues (UPDATE)
- Princeton physicist William Happer states the obvious: Climate models 'don't work'
- A scientific theory and the multiverse madness
- HKU scientist's key discoveries in the search for life on Mars
- Dangerously cold wind chills of -65 strike parts of Canada
- 'They just left his head': Pack of lions maul 'poacher' to death in South Africa game reserve
- Pygmy whale dies after beaching at Delray Beach, Florida
- Beaked whale dies following stranding in Motueka, New Zealand
- Lightning strikes kill 4, injure many - hailstorms damage crops in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern Mariana Islands
- Chicago ties record with 9 consecutive days of measurable snowfall
- Tonga declares state of emergency as Cyclone Gita threatens to become Category 5 superstorm
- Olympic National Park's unsolved mystery: What caused over 100 trees to fall down in the middle of the night?
- Lightning bolt kills 17 goats at farm in Namibia
- Dead minke whale washes ashore in Nova Scotia, Canada
- The beaches of Barcelona snow-covered and a temperature of -21°C recorded in Spain
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 8 dead as massive sinkhole swallows eight-lane road in Foshan, China (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
- New snow record set for Calgary, Alberta
- Mountains of snow: Redfield in New York passes 300 inches for season
- The underestimated threat of land-based microplastic pollution
- Timelapse video captures 70 vehicles piling into each other during blizzard in Ames, Iowa
- Roads turned into rivers, mass blackouts and hundreds of islanders are evacuated as Cyclone Gita slams Samoa (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- 'Sinking' Pacific Island is actually growing
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- H3N2: The deadly flu no one saw coming
- 1 in 10 American deaths caused by flu, and climbing
- Get off your duff and shake your stuff: The health benefits of dancing
- Bits of bugs in your cup of Joe? What's inside your coffee is likely a bit grosser than you want to know
- Labeling kratom as a schedule 1 drug will cause more opioid deaths
- Ice-cold water feels like no water: Young Kazakhstan woman shares her all-weather swim
- Canadian college forced to scrap homeopathy program due to '3yrs of pseudoscience nonsense'
- How sugar affects the brain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
- Knowledge of risk was present from the beginning: Diseases with unknown etiology trace back to mass vaccination against Influenza in 1976
- A functional medicine approach to healing addiction
- Light exposure: The simplest way to improve memory and learning by 30%
- Kelly Brogan: Tamiflu and abnormal behavior
- Tamiflu hitting record sales, yet it's making kids hallucinate and turn violent
- Cat plague is back after nearly 40 years in hiding
- North Texas man now an amputee after flu complications
- Big Pharma drug companies sell us remedies for problems caused by their own products and the Federal Government has their back
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Will there be a vaccine for Alzheimer's?
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
Quote of the Day
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
Recent Comments
"the radical left #Resistance" Radical left? Do you have any clue what you're even talking about? Liberal is not even a leftist ideology - it is...
One think I don't understand is how he was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship. It is normally illegal (under international treaties, i.e. ON rules)...
Hmm, seems too contrived in my view. A movie script like the white helmets...A PR stunt, for what exactly? Distract the SAA clearing out Idlib? Or...
Why doesn't the ICC look into the tens of thousands of civilians the U.S. has bombed and killed in unilateral illegal military actions in at least...
Such insanity! In the whole of human civilization (as we know it) heterosexual males or maybe it would be more appropriate to say male- female...