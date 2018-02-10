Snow keeps piling up....Earlier this weekHowever, for folks over the Tug Hill, 100" is nothing. Our weather watcher in northern Redfield, Carol Yerdon, received over a foot of lake effect snow Thursday night, bringing her seasonal total to 307."Carol is no stranger to staggering amounts of snow. Her yearly average is 288" and last year she reached 300" on February 12th.Is she closing in on a seasonal record? Not quite. Her record is 424" set during the winter of 1996-'97 so she has more than 100" to go.