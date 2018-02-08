Mattis explained that Congress "rightfully mandated" the National Defense Strategy but then entered a government shutdown, forcing the military to operate under a "disruptive continuing resolution."
"It is not lost on me that as I testify before you this morning, we are again on the verge of a government shutdown, or at best, another damaging continuing resolution," he said in his opening statement.
He explained that due to sequesters and continuing resolutions, America's competitive edge has "eroded in every domain of warfare."
While the National Defense Strategy was passed, if Congress is unable to fund it, it's useless. Mattis said:
"I regret that without sustained, predictable appropriations, my presence here today wastes your time, because no strategy can survive - as you pointed out, chairman - without the funding necessary to resource it."Although Mattis attempted to impart the importance of military funding on the committee and the benefits of the strategy, he added the Pentagon is already preparing for another shutdown.
"I ask that you not let disagreements on domestic policy continue to hold our nation's defense hostage," Mattis said, urging Congress to pass the budget bill.
However, if Congress enters a full-year continuing resolution, he warned that by the end of the fiscal year, it will be impossible to pay for troops or recruit thousands of necessary troops.
Comment: Perhaps shutting down military bases in other countries, limiting troop exposure to unnecessary wars and cutbacks in funding activities regarding geopolitical hegemony would be a good thing. There is something 'fund'a'mentally' wrong with continual increases in military reach and the monetary commitment and support it takes to not only enlarge, but subsequently support, the US global campaign for world dominance.