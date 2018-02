"I regret that without sustained, predictable appropriations, my presence here today wastes your time, because no strategy can survive - as you pointed out, chairman - without the funding necessary to resource it."

Defense Secretary James Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that if Congress enters another shutdown, Mattis explained that Congress "rightfully mandated" the National Defense Strategy but then entered a government shutdown , forcing the military to operate under a "disruptive continuing resolution.""It is not lost on me that as I testify before you this morning, we are again on the verge of a government shutdown, or at best, another damaging continuing resolution," he said in his opening statement.He explained that due to sequesters and continuing resolutions, America's competitive edge has "eroded in every domain of warfare."Mattis said:Although Mattis attempted to impart the importance of military funding on the committee and the benefits of the strategy, he added"I ask that you not let disagreements on domestic policy continue to hold our nation's defense hostage," Mattis said, urging Congress to pass the budget bill.