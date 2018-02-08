More than 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in about 24 hours in areas such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Revelstoke.
Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in these regions by Thursday, before the snow starts to taper off Thursday night.
In Prince George, local streets are so full of snow, some motorists are having trouble navigating them and Mounties are reminding people to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they are adapting to the road conditions.
In Anaham, near Alexis Creek, some snow banks are as high as homes. But everyone joined in to help shovel the snow.
@StormHour @EarthandClouds @MMadryga @KGordonGlobalBC @happywxfriend @SoniaSunger #williamslake #stormhour #winter #snow Current conditions in WL and we had about 1/4 inch of freezing rain overnight. pic.twitter.com/v25CBLbQWn
— Jorge Matias (@JorgeMatias679) February 7, 2018