© Ali Jadallah/AA



including 32 who were shot with live ammunition

lightly

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces after anstabbing attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.On Tuesday morning before dawn, Israeli troops invaded the village of al-Yamoun and killed Ahmad Nasr Jarrar, 22, whom they suspected of the murder of an Israeli, without filing charges or arresting him for the crime.Israeli soldiers killed, on Tuesday at night, a young Palestinian man, and injured 110,, in Nablus city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.Hamzah Zamara, 19, was killed after he was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the southern West bank city of Hebron, the ministry said in a statement.The Israeli army, for its part, saidin the community of Karmei Tzur in Hebron.The soldiers, including a Canine unit, were heavily deployed in the area of al Yamoun, and, as they set up a permeter around the 'wanted' man's location.The Palestinian Health Ministry the Palestinian killed in Nablus as Khaled Waleed Tayeh, 22, from Iraq-Tayeh village, east of Nablus.Khaled succumbed to his wounds, after being shot with a live round in the chest; he died at the at al-Najah Hospital, in Nablus.The Palestinian Red Crescent said the soldiers injured 110 Palestinians, including 32 who were shot with live ammunition,It added that the soldiers, causing moderate wounds.The Palestinian territories have remained dogged by tension since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 6.The move has triggered world outcry and sparked angry protests in the Palestinian territories - and multiple clashes with Israeli troops - that have leftMeanwhile,in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO.Seven people were arrested by Israeli forces after raiding their homes in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement."Ten others were detained in raids on their homes in the northern West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarem, it added.According to Palestinian official figures,Additional report by imem.org