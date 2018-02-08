On Tuesday morning before dawn, Israeli troops invaded the village of al-Yamoun and killed Ahmad Nasr Jarrar, 22, whom they suspected of the murder of an Israeli, without filing charges or arresting him for the crime.
Israeli soldiers killed, on Tuesday at night, a young Palestinian man, and injured 110, including 32 who were shot with live ammunition, in Nablus city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.
Hamzah Zamara, 19, was killed after he was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the southern West bank city of Hebron, the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli army, for its part, said the Palestinian was killed after he stabbed and lightly wounded a security guard in the community of Karmei Tzur in Hebron.
The soldiers, including a Canine unit, were heavily deployed in the area of al Yamoun, and conducted searches of many homes, in addition to using the rooftops of several buildings as monitoring towers and firing posts. They also demolished a wall and a shed, and uprooted many olive trees, as they set up a permeter around the 'wanted' man's location.
Comment: In typical Israeli fascist fashion, they deliberately uprooted olive trees knowing it is an important source of food and trade for the community: Israel's formula for a starvation diet
The Palestinian Health Ministry the Palestinian killed in Nablus as Khaled Waleed Tayeh, 22, from Iraq-Tayeh village, east of Nablus.
Khaled succumbed to his wounds, after being shot with a live round in the chest; he died at the at al-Najah Hospital, in Nablus.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said the soldiers injured 110 Palestinians, including 32 who were shot with live ammunition, 26 with rubber-coated steel bullets, and 51 who suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.
It added that the soldiers also rammed one Palestinian with their jeep, causing moderate wounds.
The Palestinian territories have remained dogged by tension since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 6.
The move has triggered world outcry and sparked angry protests in the Palestinian territories - and multiple clashes with Israeli troops - that have left at least 25 Palestinians dead.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up 17 Palestinians in overnight raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO.
Seven people were arrested by Israeli forces after raiding their homes in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.
"Ten others were detained in raids on their homes in the northern West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarem, it added.
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.
According to Palestinian official figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in detention facilities throughout Israel.
Additional report by imem.org
Comment: Comment: Israel's crimes against humanity towards the Palestinians are as a brazen as ever, and they're increasingly showing their true colours as a backlash is building: