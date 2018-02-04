© AFP



© Photo courtesy of Khawla al-Azraq



© Photo courtesy of Shireen Issawi



Rape

While some Palestinian women have spoken up

about being raped

in Israeli custody, for many it is a difficult topic to address because of social taboos.

'This made me stronger'

© AFP



Inadequate medical care

© AFP



Women's library

'They called us mamma'

nine girls under the age of 18 currently imprisoned.

Life after prison

Al-Azraq said that some women she knows, who had been raped in Israeli custody in the early 1970s, still struggle to talk about their experiences.