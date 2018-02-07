© Francois Lenoir / Reuters



Brussels has warned.Under proposals drafted by the European Commission,unilaterally if it breached the terms of the transition. The five-page legal text seen by The Times calls for the EU to be able toThe proposal could see the UK punished if itwhich could be seen as "prejudicial to the union's interests."Punishments could also meanPrime Minister Theresa May has also been warned by Brussels thatBoth issues are expected to be discussed by ministers on Wednesday when the cabinet's Brexit sub-committee meets to try to reach agreement on the next stage of negotiations.The EU document is likely to infuriate Tory backbenchers who regard transition arrangements asThe proposal for draconian enforcement powers, which would risk causing a trade war between the EU and Britain, illustrates the mistrust between the government and European states.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory MP for North East Somerset and chairman of the European Research Group of backbenchers, told the newspaper: "Thank heavens we are leaving an organization that takes such an aggressive stance when you don't do what you are told."He said that the legal text, in particular the demand for Britain to be bound by "sincere cooperation" during transition, contradicted a promise made to MPs by David Davis, the Brexit secretary. He added: "There are all sorts of problems with this. It will make negotiations of future trade deals very difficult. The government will find it very difficult to agree to this."The cabinet's Brexit sub-committee will try to reach agreement on the next stage of negotiations when it meets on February 7.