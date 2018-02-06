© Marina Lystseva/TASS

It was reported earlier that Jakarta wanted to buy 10 Su-35 multirole fightersRussia and Indonesia will shortly agree technical details of a contract for the delivery of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Jakarta, Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov told TASS on Tuesday.he said.The defense official is heading the Russian delegation at the Singapore Airshow 2018 that will be held on February 6-11.A source in Russia's system of military and technical cooperation told TASS in late January that the Russian side had gone to Indonesia to discuss the terms of a contract for the delivery of Su-35 planes but no agreement was signed following the results of the talks.The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.