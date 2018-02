© Diying Huang



Silk spinning and tails

Surprisingly young fossils

They look like these older creatures so it's rather a surprise to see them alongside spiders

A tiny arachnid discovered in 100-million-year-old amber looks just like a spider, except for one thing: its whip-like tail.The amazing fossil fills a critical gap in the arachnid family tree between today's spiders and spider-like arachnids that lived before the dinosaurs, say two international teams of scientists."[The new fossils] are like the missing link from older animals and modern spiders," said Professor Paul Selden, an arachnid expert from the University of Kansas and co-author of one of the papers Spiders have appendages on their abdomen called spinnerets, which are used to make webs.The new species, christened Chimerarachne yingi - or 'chimaera spider' - has fangs, male pedipalps used to transfer sperm, four sets of legs, and spinnerets just like spiders.But its 3mm-long tail, which extends beyond its 2.5mm body, is a throwback to arachnids such as Attercopus, an extinct creature that lived between 200- and 300 million years ago.Ancient Attercopus, which was not a spider, had a long tail and hairs called spigots involved in silk production on its abdomen, but it did not have spinnerets.Professor Selden, who helped discover Attercopus 30 years ago,"They have spinnerets, but still have the tail."We don't know much about the life of this tiny arachnid, but, Professor Selden said.He said it may have used its long tail, which is found in other arachnids such as whip scorpions, to sense its environment like an antennae.But at some stage modern spiders ditched the tail."[Today]," he said.Even though the new animal had spinnerets,, said Diying Huang, who led the other team ," said Professor Huang from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology in China.According to his team, the silk-producing anatomy of the new species resembles that of a primitive family of trapdoor spiders found in South-East Asia known as Liphistiidae.Professor Selden said spinnerets are used for a whole range of reasons such asExactly where the new arachnid fits into the family tree is up for debate.While Professor Selden's team, which studied two of the fossils, thought it could be one of the first true spiders (Aranaeae), Professor Huang's team put it in the same category as ancient arachnids with tails like Attercopus (Uraraneida).The fossils, whichThat makes them surprisingly young, Professor Selden said.Alongside the chimaera arachnids are a host of insects, millipedes and modern spiders.," Professor Selden said."And."Robert Raven, a leading spider researcher at the Queensland Museum, said he was "blown away" by the "absolutely fantastic discovery"."We haven't had [a discovery] like this for a long, long time," said Dr Raven, who was not involved in the research.. And [the fossil] is so young."He thought the presence of spinnerets pulled it to the side of spiders."Spinnerets are spiders so all of a sudden we've truly got the missing link," he said."The crazy thing is that the most primitive spiders still live on the planet, not far from where these things were found in South-East Asia."