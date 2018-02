© Screenshot from judiciary.senate.gov

People close to Hillary Clinton were feeding information to Christopher Steele who compiled the Trump dossier on Trump's alleged connections with Russia, according to a criminal referral filed by Republican senators. A newly-released document from the Senate Judiciary Committee saysThe newly-released memorandum is an unclassified and heavily-redacted version of the criminal referral targeting Steele, filed on January 4 by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham. It is addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of the FBI Christopher Wray.Steele was hired by private firm Fusion GPS in June 2016 to gather information on alleged links between Trump and Russia.The report alleges that there was a circular flow of information between Clinton associates and Steele. Foreign sources provided the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who would then pass the information to Steele."It appears that either Steele lied to the FBI and the British court, or that the classified documents reviewed by the Committee contain materially false statements," the report states."Seeking transparency and cooperation should not be this challenging. The government should not be blotting out information that it admits isn't secret, and it should not take dramatic steps by Congress and the White House to get answers that the American people are demanding. There are still many questions that can only be answered by complete transparency. That means declassifying as much of the underlying documents as possible,"Grassley said in the release accompanying the document.