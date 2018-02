Donald Trump launched an explosive tweet aimed at Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.Schiff responded by telling Trump to do executive duties rather than tweeting.Labeling him "Little Adam Schiff," Trump accused the Democrat of being one of the "biggest liars and leakers in Washington."Schiff was deeply critical of the publication of the 'Nunes memo,' which was released on Friday, arguing that it cherry-picked details from classified documents to undermine the FBI.The so-called Steele dossier "formed an essential part" of the FISA probable cause order obtained by the FBI from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) on October 21, 2016.Schiff fought back on Twitter:Democrats are seeking the release of a second document to counter the Republican 'Nunes memo.'