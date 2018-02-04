Police in the Swiss canton of Solothurn stopped the bus after it was seen travelling with a layer of snow more than 40cm thick on the roof.
© KAPOSOLOTHURN
Police in the Swiss canton of Solothurn stopped the bus after it was seen travelling with a layer of snow more than 40cm thick on the roof
Swiss police say they've stopped a Swedish bus that was traveling along a highway with more than 1.6 tons of snow on its roof.

Police in Solothurn canton (state) said Sunday that the bus was reported to officers on Saturday afternoon. They stopped it on the A1 highway near Oensingen and found that it was carrying more than 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow on its roof.

The driver was ordered to clear off the snow.

SNOW
Police have appealed to drivers of buses and trucks to ensure that their vehicles are free of snow and ice, which could otherwise fall off and endanger other traffic as they travel around the Alpine nation.

Source: Associated Press