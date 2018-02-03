© Christof Stache / AFP

Politician Björn Höcke explains why some migrants murder and cause trouble in Germany. He says their way of life and honour culture leads to Huntington's "Clash of Civilizations".As an example he gives the brutal murder of a 15-year old German girl called Mia, in the city of Kandel. He adds that the murder of the girl is besides a "clash of civilizations also a "clash of different ages".Höcke is a politician of the right-wing AfD party, that successfully entered the German parliament after the elections last year.