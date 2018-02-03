Create a common history textbook with Italy, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia (3) in order to put in historical perspective the mutual contributions and religious convergences between the two shores of the Mediterranean.The document also recommends the introduction of Arabic teaching to French schools, including bi-lingual classes. This is justified by with the claim that Muslims are currently getting their "Arabic fix" from mosques, where they risk being radicalised. I previously noted that "soft islamisation" is being advocated as the remedy for "hard islamisation" and that this represents a kind of de facto reward being offered to jihad violence. Jihad gets results. It leads to societies being islamised, one way or the other.
Within the 3+3 framework, we recommend the creation of a commission of historians responsible for drawing up a common history textbook. The aim of this work will be:
- to create a common base of objective historical knowledge founded on the logic of a historical "draw" [stalemate]
- to develop a sense of belonging to a common history
- to reduce the fantasies of victimisation on one side as well as civilisational superiority on the other
Other plans for measures to islamise France include facilitating mosque construction by making it easier to arrange finance for it and providing reserved Muslim areas in municipal cemeteries. Again this is justified by claiming that it will lead to the emergence of a "French Islam".
There is also a proposal, unfortunately not specified in detail, to finance Islam by taxing halal consumption.
The email that references this presentation can be seen
- He has a Tunisian father and French mother.
- Members of his father's family participated in Tunisian governments at ministerial and prime ministerial level.
- He wrote a book called Réinventer l'Occident [Reinventing the West]
- He is a former director of a bank called Rothschild & Cie
- He founded an organisation called Young Mediterranean Leaders
For those expressing scepticism about this, here is more information. The exact email is called "Fwd: Notes à date (1) : REGALIEN", sent by quentin.lafay@gmail.com to sarah.gallitre@gmail.com and amiel.dvd@gmail.com on 31 August 2016. It can be found in the quentin.lafay archive within the set of Macron Leaks files. Here is a magnet link if you want to download it and have a torrent client installed (link).
As this Figaro article (link) shows, some references to these proposals have already been made in the mainstream press so it is not even that far-out in terms of the thinking of the left-wing intelligentsia in France. What wasn't known was that Macron's people were on board with it.
Comment: Diversity Macht Frei followed up with another post: