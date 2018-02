© Inconnu



Create a common history textbook with Italy, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia (3) in order to put in historical perspective the mutual contributions and religious convergences between the two shores of the Mediterranean.



Within the 3+3 framework, we recommend the creation of a commission of historians responsible for drawing up a common history textbook. The aim of this work will be: to create a common base of objective historical knowledge founded on the logic of a historical "draw" [stalemate]

to develop a sense of belonging to a common history

to reduce the fantasies of victimisation on one side as well as civilisational superiority on the other

He has a Tunisian father and French mother.

Members of his father's family participated in Tunisian governments at ministerial and prime ministerial level.

He wrote a book called Réinventer l'Occident [Reinventing the West]

He is a former director of a bank called Rothschild & Cie

He founded an organisation called Young Mediterranean Leaders

UPDATE:

The Macron leaks contain secret proposals that would lead to the islamisation of France and Europe. These are shown in a Powerpoint presentation which appears to have come from the Institut Montaigne. Harmonising education between countries on different sides of the Mediterranean is one of the key objectives.The document also recommends the introduction of Arabic teaching to French schools, including bi-lingual classes. This is justified by with the claim that Muslims are currently getting their "Arabic fix" from mosques, where they risk being radicalised. I previously noted that "soft islamisation" is being advocated as the remedy for "hard islamisation" and that this represents a kind of de facto reward being offered to jihad violence. Jihad gets results. It leads to societies being islamised, one way or the other.(see all slides here Other plans for measures to islamise France include facilitating mosque construction by making it easier to arrange finance for it and providing reserved Muslim areas in municipal cemeteries. Again this is justified by claiming that it will lead to the emergence of a "French Islam".There is also a proposal, unfortunately not specified in detail, to finance Islam by taxing halal consumption.The email that references this presentation can be seen here:It says: "The PowerPoint study on the Islam of France (provisional and very confidential): prepared by the IM [Institut Montaigne] and Hakim El Karoui, who was introduced to you at a previous lunch."Some basic facts on Hakim El Karoui:For those expressing scepticism about this, here is more information. The exact email is called "Fwd: Notes à date (1) : REGALIEN", sent by quentin.lafay@gmail.com to sarah.gallitre@gmail.com and amiel.dvd@gmail.com on 31 August 2016. It can be found in the quentin.lafay archive within the set of Macron Leaks files. Here is a magnet link if you want to download it and have a torrent client installed ( link ).As this Figaro article ( link ) shows, some references to these proposals have already been made in the mainstream press so it is not even that far-out in terms of the thinking of the left-wing intelligentsia in France.