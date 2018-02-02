© Rex



In recent years, according to Catholic priests, there has been a marked increase in reports of possession and requests for exorcism. In the last ten years the number of exorcist priests has more than quadrupled. The idea that demons exist and can possess people is one of the most widely held religious beliefs in the world. Demons were once thought to be the cause of multiple physical and mental diseases and today people around the world are turning to this belief once again.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss our haunted planet, high strangeness and what could be the underlying reasons for the rise in so-called demonic activity.And stay tuned at the end of the show for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be thinking and feeling animals.01:31:05