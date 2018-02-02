Puppet Masters
Why in heavens does Bernie Sanders keep promoting the new Cold War against Russia?
Caitlin Johnstone
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 00:00 UTC
neocon think tank-generated and unproven claim that Russia interfered in America's 2016 elections via "cyberwarfare", and repeated the completely baseless insinuation that they colluded with Trump to do so.
"How can he not talk about the reality that Russia, through cyberwarfare, interfered in our election in 2016, is interfering in democratic elections all over the world, and according to his own CIA director will likely interfere in the 2018 midterm elections that we will be holding?" asked the Vermont Senator. "How do you not talk about that unless you have a very special relationship with Mr. Putin?"
This is not an exception to the rule for Sanders, but one more addition to an already consistent and deliberate pattern. In February of last year Sanders delivered a widely viewed video message to his massive online audience solely geared at promoting the Russiagate narrative. At the end of March, he did it again. In May, he did it again. Over and over and over again, month after month after month, Sanders has been using his immense platform as the most popular and trusted politician in America to sell these world-threatening cold war escalations to the millions of Americans who adore him.
This is a big deal. This is not some petty quibble with Sanders' policies like disagreeing with the specifics of his stance on free trade or fracking. This is not some minor detail which can be dismissed with accusations of purism and impracticality and "Hey, no politician is perfect." This is the single most pressing issue of our time, and Bernie Sanders is currently, actively marching our world in the exact opposite direction of where it needs to be heading. There is no threat to our species more imminent and dangerous than the threat of annihilation in a nuclear holocaust, and Sanders is helping to manufacture consent for escalations which make that possibility more and more likely. This is a huge problem, and we need to talk about it right now.
I keep getting shushed and dismissed by American progressives whenever I try to bring this up, and that pushback is getting a lot more heated now that Sanders is preparing for the possibility of a 2020 presidential run. As an aggressive promoter of Bernie-or-Bust in the Democratic primary contests, I must say that some of the "DO YOU WANT TRUMP TO WIN??" responses I've been getting have been giving me flashbacks, and they aren't coming from the direction I'm used to.
I sit in a weird space on the political left with regard to Senator Sanders because I have never been one of the nasty, vituperative lefties who constantly shit on Bernie and call him a "sheepdog" or anything like that, but I also haven't been able to look past his dangerous capitulations to the establishment, so I tend to catch flak from both sides of the debate. I recognize how pervasively toxic the US political climate is and how sane Sanders is in comparison, but at the same time his relentless promotion of a blatant psyop designed to manipulate the public into consenting to geopolitical agendas which have been in place since long before Russiagate is a very big problem that needs to be addressed.
It's like if you found the perfect boyfriend with a great personality, a rockin' bod, and an amazing lifestyle... who also happens to murder a prostitute once in a while. All the other truthful and undeniable things Sanders said in his State of the Union response were eclipsed by his promotion of an extremely dangerous agenda like a tiny piece of cat poo on an expensive French cuisine. It's absolutely unforgivable, and it should be loudly and aggressively resisted by every clear-eyed rebel on earth.
I'm not even saying I'll oppose Bernie's presidential run if it comes down to that in 2020. If that's the direction the American people want to take this thing as part of the awkward two-steps-forward, one-step-back shuffling movement that any shove toward freedom will necessarily look like, I don't imagine that I will try and stop them. As horrible as Sanders' foreign policy is I understand that Americans are in an abusive relationship with oligarchy, and if they genuinely feel he's their best shot at sane domestic policy and a real healthcare system I don't at this time think it's my place as an Australian to tell them not to go that route to escape the abuse.
I can however promise that I will never, ever stop aggressively fighting the Russiagate establishment propaganda that Sanders has been consistently promoting. The further into cold war escalations we get, the more likely it is that a nuclear weapon could be discharged in the chaos and confusion. There are too many small moving parts to be able to predict and control how these escalations will unfold, which is why we came within a hair's breadth of total annihilation on more than one occasion in the last Cold War.
Stephen Cohen is easily the leading expert on US-Russian relations in America, and he recently sounded his ongoing alarm in an interview with Jimmy Dore that everyone should watch. Cohen is not a Trump supporter, not a conspiracy kook, and not a Russian agent, but a gifted and learned scholar who says that the political pressures being placed on Trump by the Russiagate narrative have placed us in a uniquely dangerous place in our species' history which we may very well not make it past. He makes a very solid argument, and I strongly encourage everyone to heed his warning.
Make no mistake: our species absolutely has the freedom to fail this test. We absolutely have the freedom to fail as a species and go the way of the dinosaurs. There is no divine hand shielding us from this fate enabling us to behave as unconsciously and recklessly as our still-evolving primate brains desire without the natural consequences that come with it. Our biggest and most trusted voices should be pointing us toward life, not toward extinction. We must all do better, and we must all demand better.
Friends don't let friends Russiagate, Bernie. Do better. Be better.
win 52 2018-02-02T02:56:09Z
Bernie didn't get the memo!
Bernie plays the game. He gets the attention of a certain demographic by saying some things that make sense, then pays the dues that allow him to remain in the public eye.
Same with Ron Paul.
Such people are allowed to stay in the flow of things, getting the attention and the perks they crave, because their rhetoric provides a necessary catharsis. People who don't wish to believe that they have no voice and are ruled by an oligarchy can then claim to live in a "democracy."
But they always have to pay a price for being allowed to mouth off, and if you pay attention, you can see that they really have no moral compunction about paying it.
" All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." This is nowhere more true than in politics.
Than what.. dead american civil unreast is a gov issue? Hehe
Caitlin Johnstone,
I don't know if you will read this - I hope so. Your question is a good one, and you obviously do not know the answer, or understand Russiagate.
Bernie Sanders is a Jew. Of all the nations and races in the world, the Jews hate Christian Russia worse than any other, much worse than they hate the Muslims. During the 70 years of Jewish Bolshevism which enslaved Russia from 1919 to 1989, they murdered 66 million Russian Christians - 11 times the number of Jews which they falsely claim Hitler killed. Sixty-six million is not my estimate - it is the estimate of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the Nobel-Prize-winning dissident Russian author. They demolished tens of thousands of churches and monasteries - since 1990, 25,000 churches have been built or re-built all across Russia. They massacred tens of thousands of priests, nuns, monks, and tens of millions of Christian believers.
What could possibly be the reason for this blazing hatred of Russia and Russians on the part of the Jews?
It is because 95% of the Jews today are Ashkenazis, and there is not one drop of Semitic blood in their veins. They are descended from the Khazars, a powerful empire whose Kagan or King in the 8th Century converted to Judaism along with all his people. This Empire stretched all across what is today southern Russia, from Kiev in the west, across the north shore of the Black Sea, to the Caucasus Mountains in the east.
In the 9th Century this Empire was conquered and its people dispersed into Poland and up into the then Polish-Lithuanian Empire by Prince Vladimir of Kiev, upon his conversion to Christianity and the founding of Orthodox Russia by him in its first capital, Kiev.
The Jews never forget and never forgive. Look into their High Holy Days. These "celebrations" have nothing whatsoever to do with worship of any God, unlike the holy days of every other religion, but instead commemorate the persecution of the Jews and their destruction of their enemies down through the millennia, beginning with Passover when they remember how God destroyed Egypt 3,500 years ago on their behalf, through Purim when they remember how they massacred 90,000 Persians after the Persian King freed the Jews from slavery in Babylon, through Hannukah when they remember how the lamps remained lit for 9 days of Jewish imprisonment when there was only oil enough for one day, and on, and on, and on. They will never, ever, for the next 5,000 years, forgive Russia for conquering Khazaria and persecuting their ancestors.
Finally, 95% of the world's media is owned and managed by Zionist Talmudic Jews. Six Jewish corporations own every TV channel, movie studio, radio station, magazine, newspaper, and book publisher in the USA and Europe, including Reuters and the Associated Press. The endless drumbeat of Russiagate in the media is a call to war - a call for the USA to attack and destroy Russia, just as the media drumbeat caused the USA to attack and destroy Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria - and finally, Ukraine, the very seat of Russian Orthodox Christianity, where Prince Vladimir conquered the Khazars.
A long answer to a short question, but it could not be explained any more succinctly than this. Russiagate is undergirded by a passionate and burning hatred, a desire for revenge and a lust for the total destruction of Russia, even if it means the end of the human race. As the Jewish Madeleine Albright opined on the deaths of half a million Iraqi babies, such a cost to achieve the destruction of Russia would be "worth it."
