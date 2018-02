© Phil Noble / Reuters

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared 28 Russian athletes and dropped their life-bans over alleged doping. Their results have been reinstated and the athletes are eligible to compete in the 2018 Winter Games."With respect to these 28 athletes, the appeals are upheld, the sanctions annulled and their individual results achieved in Sochi 2014 are reinstated," it said CAS also partially upheld the appeals of other 11 Russian athletes as the evidence collected "was found to be sufficient to establish an individual ADRV."The ruling said that these 11 athletes were declared "ineligible" for the upcoming PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, instead of a life ban from all Games.Among those allowed to participate in the games are Sochi Olympic champion cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzhanin.Speed-skater Olga Fatkulina, bobsledders Dmitry Trunenkov and Alexey Negodaylo, and skeleton racer Aleksandr Tretiakov - all of whom won gold or silver medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics - were given permission to take part in the Games this year.