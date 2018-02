© Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik

Events of the past few years have raised suspicions that the US government has access to little or no actual expertise on Russia. Tuesday's long-awaited list of key Russian political and business figures served to prove the point.Because, within minutes of the US Treasury Department publishing its compendium it was clear howBut we are still expected to believe America's best and brightest spent six months working on this nonsense, as required by Congressional legislation passed last year.Meanwhile, US media spent Tuesday morning assuring viewers, listeners and readers that there was a second "classified" list with far more detail. Something about as likely to be accurate as Donald Trump shooting at a Big Mac from 200 metres away, using an air-rifle.We do know that various lobby groups, such as NATO's Atlantic Council, attempted to influence Washington's authorities with suggestions from their own 'experts.' But it appears this advice, loaded with questionable motives, was ignored, in favour of in-house 'research.'Yet, the published final document is an incredible farce.But less important officials such as the head of the Federal Archive Agency Andrey Artizov, has attained new-found notoriety, courtesy of Uncle Sam.At the same time, the "oligarch" section is even more laughable. Especially given how it suddenly cuts off at the seemingly arbitrary number of 96. But a quick perusal of Forbes "rich-list" shows that Albert Shigabutdinov, the last named by the magazine, is included because his wealth is estimated at $1 billion.It also appears the Americans don't even know to define an "oligarch," as private businessmen with no apparent state connections, such as supermarket tycoon Sergei Galitsky are featuredSo, here we are in 2018 and the most powerful nation in the world is gaining intelligence on its "adversary" (according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson But this amateur hour stuff does expose a genuine truth. Despite the current hysteria, modern-day Russia and the United States are not real opponents. They have few unimpeachable differences and both are too immersed in the global capitalist system to be authentic rivals. Instead, we have a world where a Russian named in Tuesday's "sanctions" list (Mikhail Prokhorov) owns the Brooklyn Nets and you can enjoy a McDonald's, KFC or Burger King in many Russian cities.In contrast to the Cold War rivalry, which involved two very different systems fighting for global domination, we have a strange state of affairs... Because the current US "Russia hysteria" isn't really about Moscow, but rather a way for the US establishment to neuter and de-legitimise a president they despise.And Russians serve as useful whipping boys, because Trump openly expressed admiration for Putin during his campaign and Washington has long-standing geopolitical differences with the Kremlin in eastern Europe and the Middle East. By the same token, the notion of a nefarious America out to destroy Russia is often used by politicians in Moscow to distract from domestic problems, which are very much homegrown.Indeed,and forsaking St. Tropez for Sochi and Kensington for Krasnoselsky. Furthermore, it targets most of the Russian political and financial elite,Nevertheless, there is another sinister purpose to the document.And that has been noticed in Moscow, where folk are well aware of how Russians and their country are being demonised in the west.One such case is this month's State Department decision to label Russia as a "level 3" travel risk destination alongside the likes of Mauritania and Sudan,and to scare US citizens from seeing the country with their own eyes.According to sources in academia, the short-sighted decision also meansThis is something that will, of course, have the knock-on effect of further diluting the pool of Russia expertise available to future US administrations. But perhaps that's the whole point because, after all, in the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king.