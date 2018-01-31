© Khaama Press/KJN

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has signed an executive order to keep the high-security U.S. military detention center open at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Trump made the announcement during his State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress late on January 30."In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield -- including the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi," Trump said in his address. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was captured in Iraq by U.S. forces and held in a prison near Baghdad. In 2004, however, he was handed over to Iraqi authorities, who released him some time later.Trump said.President George W. Bush opened Guantanamo after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States in order to hold and interrogate suspected enemy combatants.More than 500 were released during the Bush administration and 197 during Obama's eight years in office.One of the most infamous detainees there is the alleged mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, Khalid Sheikh Muhammad. He has been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2006.saying, "We're gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me, we're gonna load it up."