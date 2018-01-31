Champion of freedom and liberty, Dr. Ron Paul, decided to grade President Donald Trump's speech last night, in real time. The final result of his series of tweets is nothing short of incredible and highlights how blinded some have become to the grandiose persona of The Donald - ignoring all his broken promises and audaciously excusing his championing of the police and warfare states.When I saw the following tweet in my Twitter feed last night, I got giddy like a kid on Christmas as I know that Ron Paul is the one person who refuses to compromise on principle and is unafraid of backlash for calling out the hypocrisy and warmongering of the establishment - including Trump.While applause rang out during the speech, those of us who are able to see through the lies saw the dog and pony show for what it is-a glorification of war and the fleecing of American people.Opening up his speech Trump appealed to bipartisanship which was an unusual move given his constant divisive rhetoric. But Ron Paul saw right through it as the issues Republicans and Democrats agree on are the things that hurt Americans the most like foreign policy, the Federal Reserve, insane military budgets, and war.As Trump moved on-briefly-to health care, he hypocritically claimed that Americans with "terminal conditions should have access to experimental treatments that could potentially save their lives."However, Trump remains entirely silent as his Attorney General wages war on a plant that has been proven to save lives-marijuana.Later on in his speech, Trump declared that it is the federal government's job to keep Americans safe-completely ignoring the fact that safety is mentioned nowhere in the Constitution."My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans - to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too," said Trump, to which Paul retorted.Indeed, "liberty" is a forgotten word and it was only mentioned once during Trump's entire speech and only in regards to "religious liberty."Also, the word "freedom" was only mentioned six times and it was purely symbolic, referring to foreign countries and statues in Washington.The word "drug" was mentioned far more times than freedom and unfortunately, it was in regard to Trump expanding the war on drugs. Sadly, he has changed his stance since running for president and an increase in the war on drugs will only serve to create more crime, fuel more gangs, and cause more overdoses.Ron Paul understands this fact.Another word mentioned more than liberty was the word "power," of which Trump declared he needed more."Unmatched power is the surest means of our defense," declared Trump. Again, Paul stated the obvious.Part of the power that Trump wanted to increase was America's already insanely large nuclear arsenal. Currently, the United States has enough nuclear weapons to lay waste to every major city on the planet-but to Trump-that's not enough."As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression," Trump noted.After declaring he wanted a more nuclear power, Trump declared he wanted more power to detain terrorists and essentially declared endless war by doing away with "artificial timelines.""I am also asking the Congress to ensure that, in the fight against ISIS and al-Qa'ida, we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists - wherever we chase them down. Our warriors in Afghanistan also have new rules of engagement. Along with their heroic Afghan partners, our military is no longer undermined by artificial timelines, and we no longer tell our enemies our plans," said Trump.After declaring endless war and demanding to have the most nuclear weapons, Trump ensured the military-industrial complex that their cold war is here and here to stay by fear-mongering over Iran and North Korea.As Ron Paul noted, the "Wrapping up his Tweet storm on the state of the union, Paul called out the hypocrisy of the federal government and their failure to defend our freedoms against the domestic threats.The state of the union was little more than a celebration of the military-industrial complex and the police state-just like every other state of the union-and, as the endless applause illustrated, our fearless rulers in DC couldn't be more happy about it.