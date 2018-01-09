© AP / Steve Helber



Former Rep. Ron Paul hit out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday over his decision to roll back an Obama-era policy that led to a hands-off approach when dealing with marijuana in states where it has been legalized, andThe new policy"He represents something that is so un-American as far as I'm concerned," Paul told CNN's Michael Smerconish. "The war on drugs, to me, is a war on liberty.""I think that we overly concentrate on the issue of the drug itself, and I concentrate on the issue of freedom of choice, on doing things that are high risk. We permit high risk all the time," Paul said."The war on drugs is a totally illegal system," Paul said, adding that it's "very questionable constitutionally.""It's so terrible. It's an, and Jeff Sessions has been one of the worst," he said.Sessions has come under fire from Democrats and politicians hailing from states where marijuana is legal, including Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.