The percentage of adults in the U.S. who favor legalizing marijuana has doubled since 2000, to the highest level ever, according to a new survey.Currently, eight states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational marijuana use, while 29 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam allow medical marijuana use. The drug is illegal under federal law.Americans are divided along partisan and generational lines in terms of support for legalization of marijuana, according to the survey, which was conducted in October.On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions brought uncertainty to the growing U.S. marijuana industry when he rescinded an Obama-era policy that made it easier for states to legalize marijuana without federal government interference.Pew's telephone survey of 1,504 adults was conducted Oct. 25-30, 2017.