Last night a Turkish military convoy entered northern Syria and were allowed to travel through territory controlled by the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front. This was captured on a video taken by an Al-Nusra militant himself.The Turkish military brought a dozen armored vehicles from Turkey's Hatay province and has attempted to take up positions near the Syrian Army in Point 4 in the Tal Al-Eis area of southern Aleppo countryside.In response to this move, the Syrian Army used artillery strikes to halt the convoy from advancing further into Syrian territory.The reason for the Turkish military taking up positions against the Syrian Army are not yet known.