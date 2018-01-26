is live in:
'Addictive' social media should be regulated the same as tobacco industry - tech CEO Benioff
RT
Fri, 26 Jan 2018 00:29 UTC
The Salesforce chief executive was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he made the suggestion that governments should become more involved in the tech world.
"There is some regulation but there will probably have to be more," Benioff told CNBC.
"I think you'd do it exactly the same way you regulate the cigarette industry. Here's a product, cigarettes, they are addictive, they are not good for you. Maybe there is all kinds of different forces trying to get you to do certain things. There are a lot of parallels," he said.
Benioff, head of the American cloud computing company Salesforce, believes companies are deliberately making their services more addictive.
"I think that, for sure, technology has addictive qualities that we have to address, and product designers are working to make those products more addictive and we need to rein that back as much as possible."
Social media has come under greater scrutiny in recent years amid concerns over the spread of so-called 'fake news' and the way information is proliferated and censored on news feeds or in search algorithms.
Facebook has recently announced changes to its news feed to fight disinformation, spam and clickbait posts. In a statement on January 19, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the social media giant will ask users to rate news sources appearing on their feed.
"There's too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today. Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don't specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them. That's why it's important that News Feed promotes high quality news that helps build a sense of common ground,"he said.
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
I have not heard anything this good out of Canada since Rush...Unleash the Archers[Link]
Comment: In a monogamous, loving relationship, what man would want the woman he loves to be with a different man? Sad to say........... a lot of...
Kerry's meeting with Palestinian Authority representatives comes just one month after the Trump administration decided, after years of U.S....
Must be truely evil if he has skull and bones and fbi secret soc’s against him.👽
In an open relationship / marriage or if it is something new that's been discussed beforehand, fine; that's not cuckolding. Cuckolding is behind...