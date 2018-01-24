Tom Fitton Judicial Watch

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch
President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton is fed up with the corruption in the FBI and DOJ.

In response to the 'missing' Strzok-Page text messages, Fitton said AG Sessions should direct U.S. Marshals to seize computer evidence at the FBI. He also said if Sessions doesn't act, President Trump should order it to be done.

Fitton tweeted, "In response to FBI "missing" texts scandal, AG Sessions should direct U.S. Marshals to take steps to seize, secure and preserve necessary computer evidence at FBI. And if AG doesn't act, @RealDonaldTrump should order it be done."


According to the Associated Press, additional text messages sent and received by disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok have been handed over to Congress.

The FBI 'failed to preserve' five months of text messages between Trump hating FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page, blaming a 'technical glitch'.

The timeline of the 'missing' text messages which begins on December 14, 2016 and goes through May 17, 2017 which is the same day Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel is very suspicious.

Rep Ron DeSantis ripped FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday in a tweet.

DeSantis tweeted, "FBI Director Wray needs to provide an explanation for why the FBI deleted six months' worth of Strozk-Page text messages sent during the Trump transition and early months of the Trump presidency. Was evidence about the anti-Trump "insurance policy" deleted?"

The missing texts are so explosive that according to law reporters Rachel Stockman and Ronn Blitzer, the missing texts could form the basis for motion to dismiss special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe!

PAGING AG SESSIONS!