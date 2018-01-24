Angered UKIP Assembly group leader Peter Whittle shared the image on Twitter. The picture shows a woman with pink hair sitting on a man's shoulders at a protest march in the British capital, holding up a sign which reads: "No country for old white men."
Whittle said on Twitter:
"I wish to report this placard, photographed at the Women's March in Whitehall London on January 21st, as a possible hate crime @MetCC."Supporters of the UKIP spokesman and think tank director congratulated the find, but warned he would not be taken seriously. One wrote: "Poor delicate snowflakes," while another said: "Yes peter go for it."
The Metropolitan Police contact center did take an interest, however. A later tweet asked Whittle, a London Assembly member, to send them a message in private so they can "discuss this further."
If it wasn't for old geezers like the one in the pic, these damn snowflakes would all be speaking German now, and they would know all about 'Patriarchy'.