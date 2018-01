© Channel 4



Peterson came to prominence in 2016 when he refused to adhere to a proposed new Canadian anti-discrimination law, under which it was claimed that personal pronouns would have to be replaced by preferred transgender activist terms such as ze or zir.The issue for him was liberty. No one, he declared, had the right to dictate what language people should use.For this stand, he was compared to Hitler, had his lectures drowned out by white noise and was forced to rely on crowdfunding after his grant application to continue his academic research was rejected. He said he feared for his life.Last week, Peterson was in London to promote his new book, 12 Rules for Life, and was interviewed by Cathy Newman on Channel 4 News. She believed, for example, that the gender pay gap was unarguably the result of male domination and the exclusion of women. Patiently, Peterson pointed out that, although some prejudice existed, research revealed many other reasons for this gap.So he thought it didn't matter, Newman asked, if women didn't get to the top? Politely, Peterson pointed out he wasn't saying that at all.The station's response was to turn Newman into a victim. Her editor Ben de Pear said such was the scale of the online "threats and abuse" she had received that he had "called in security experts to carry out an analysis".Clearly, all such abuse is wrong. Newman reportedly was the target of obscene messages and a pornographic mock-up on Instagram. That's vile.Much of the reaction, though, consisted merely of fierce criticism of her perceived hostility and bias, while some of her supporters targeted Peterson for violent abuse.Unfortunately, threats and vilification on social media are now routine for anyone putting their head above the parapet. It is typical of ideologues, however, that they inflate such victimisation as a form of emotional blackmail to silence criticism.For Peterson, who reportedly holds many liberal views, the concern is not over transgender issues or pay gaps or any of today's causes. It is rather that truth and freedom are now under assault from neo-Marxism, which defines everything in terms of relativism and power and which has taken over the universities.That's why he said he would go on hunger strike in prison rather than submit to being told what personal pronouns he must use.Peterson has now become a cult figure among young men. Partly, this is because he champions them against oppressive militant feminism. He entrances them by demonstrating how intelligence and reason can overturn the dominance of emotion and feelings which are holding public discourse hostage.His appeal, though, is surely rather deeper still.In particular, he analyses the fear that drives so many and advises how to rise above it. Fear, however, is not just the weapon used by the bullies of the culture war against their victims; it haunts the bullies too.What terrifies them so much? The evidence that their beliefs are worthless. That's why they try to silence Peterson, as so many others. Which makes his message as ironic as it is overwhelmingly vital.