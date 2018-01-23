BOOM
Wyomissing police said that they are investigating what residents described as an "extremely loud boom" that shook their homes about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Initial reports from investigators southeast of Wyomissing Hills indicated that there was no fire, but the cause of the noise had not yet been determined.

A resident of Birchwood Road who called the newspaper reported that the boom rattled the roof and walls of his home and that several neighbors rushed outside to see what had happened.

Another resident who lives in the 100 block of Woodland Road said that it felt like an earthquake.

This story will be updated when further information is available.