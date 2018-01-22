© Mandel Ngan / Reuters



He reiterated a previous threat from US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the accord unless it is fixed."The Iran nuclear deal is a disaster and the United states of America will no longer certify this ill-conceived agreement," US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. "Unless the Iran nuclear deal is fixed, President Trump has saidPence said, adding that Washington is working to effectively curb Iran's alleged nuclear and ballistic programs."I have a solemn promise... The US will never allow Iran acquire a nuclear weapon," the vice president told Israeli lawmakers.Trump has repeatedly attacked the Iranian nuclear deal, accusing Tehran of violating the accord officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saying that Iran is in full compliance.He also said that the US would pull out of the accord if certain "terrible flaws" are not fixed.Tehran earlier rejected proposals calling for "fixes" to the nuclear deal. On Monday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said thatSpeaking after the meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson;Johnson said that Britain was committed to collectively working on the Iran issue with its partners, but added that it was important not to "vitiate the fundamentals of the Iran nuclear deal."