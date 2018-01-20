This was predictable. The Duran has been stating now for over a year that Turkey's Erdogan would never allow the Kurds to set up any sort of state, quasi-state, or (as Rex Tillerson outlined last week) a "Border Security Force" made up of Kurdish fighters.The question on Pat Buchanan's mind is what will the US reaction be?The war for dominance in the Middle East, following the crushing of ISIS, appears about to commence in Syria -occupied by Kurds, to drive them out, and then drive the Syrian Kurds out of Manbij further south as well.Says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,For Erdogan, the Kurdish YPG,, is an arm of the Kurdish PKK in Turkey, which we and the Turks have designated as a terrorist organization.While the Kurds were our most effective allies against ISIS in Syria, Turkey views them as a mortal peril and intends to deal with that threat.If Erdogan is serious, a clash with the U.S. is coming, as our Kurdish allies occupy most of Syria's border with Turkey.Moreover,This U.S. plan to create a BSF inside Syria, Damascus declared, "represents a blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity of Syria, and a flagrant violation of international law."Now that ISIS has been driven out of Raqqa and Syria, by what authority do U.S. forces remain to arm troops to keep the Damascus government from reimposing its authority on its own territory?Secretary of State Tillerson gave Syria the news Wednesday.Guarantee al-Qaida and ISIS do not return and set up sanctuary; cope with rising Iranian influence in Damascus; and pursue the removal of Bashar Assad's ruthless regime.But who authorized this strategic commitment, of indefinite duration, in Syria, when near two decades in Afghanistan have failed to secure that nation against the return of al-Qaida and ISIS?Again and again, the American people have said they do not want to be dragged into Syria's civil war.Have the American people been had again?Will they support a clash with NATO ally Turkey, to keep armed Kurds on Turkey's border, when the Turks regard them as terrorists?The U.S. coalition in Syria said this week the BSF will be built up "over the next several years" and "be stationed along the borders ... to include portions of the Euphrates river valley and international borders to the east and north."A U.S.-created border army is going to occupy and control long stretches of Syria's borders with Turkey and Iraq, over Syria's objections. And the U.S. military will stand behind the BSF.Are the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria really up to that task, should the Turks decide to cleanse the Syrian border of Kurds, or should the Syrian regime decide to take back territory occupied by the Kurds?As for Syria's Kurds casting their lot with the Americans, one wonders:In the six-year Syrian civil war, which may be about to enter a new phase, America faces a familiar situation.While our "allies" and adversaries have vital interests there, we do not. The Assads have been in power for the lifetime of most Americans. And we Americans have never shown a desire to fight there.The U.S. War Party wants us to smash Iran and remain in the Middle East forever to assure the hegemony of its favorites.