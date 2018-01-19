© Ruptly

The US is working to create alternative government systems on large parts of Syrian territory, which goes against its promises to respect the country's territorial integrity, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Responding to a question posed by RT's Caleb Maupin at Friday's briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Lavrov commented on America's role in the crisis in northern Syria, which escalated into a new Turkish-Kurdish conflict after news of Washington's plans to create a "border force" comprising of Kurds. Despite the US backtracking on its statement, and saying they were misunderstood, Ankara, which considers the Kurdish-dominated YPG force terrorists, said it was launching a military operation against the Syrian Kurdish enclave.Lavrov said.Washington's inconsistency on Syria is also "quite characteristic of modern US diplomacy, including the reasons for the American presence there, and the reasons for the actions of the coalition, which they command," Lavrov added. Russia is "concerned" by the US' actions in the country, he said, adding, that he discussed the situation with Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson on numerous occasions.