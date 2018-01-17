Puppet Masters
Trump Admin petitions Supreme Court to end DACA
RT
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 15:59 UTC
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that not only would the DOJ pursue the normal course of appeals in the federal judicial system, but also petition the Supreme Court.
"It defies both law and common sense for DACA... To somehow be mandated nationwide by a single district court in San Francisco," US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "We are now taking the rare step of requesting direct review on the merits of this injunction by the Supreme Court so that this issue may be resolved quickly and fairly for all the parties involved."
Last week, San Francisco-based US District Court Judge William Alsup issued an injunction requiring the administration to resume accepting renewal of applications for the Obama-era DACA program. The DOJ held off on seeking immediate relief of the ruling in the case of The Regents of the University of California and Janet Napolitano v. US Department of Homeland Security.
DACA provides work permits and education opportunities to undocumented immigrants who came to the US illegally as children. President Barack Obama ordered the program into existence in 2012 after Congress failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
Trump's decision to end the program last year led to a call for a legislative fix. The White House had begun to thrash out a deal last week with Democrats and Republicans to provide long-term relief for young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers, before discussions got mired in Trump 's***hole' comment and bitter accusations.
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub 2018-01-17T16:32:34Z
No...dont let them stay. I have Hispanics living across the street from me, and they are far and away the *worst* neighbors I have ever had. They are noisy, they are slobs, they let their dogs run free 24/7, and they have a chain migration operation on steroids going on...it is like a Stargate portal for Mexicans...
unless you accept that a white family living opposite could easily behave the same then you are venturing into the area of racism ... regardless of whether there is truth in your statement
Maybe 30,000 border guards should be based in America and not Syria
I remember, years ago, I had this girlfriend for a short time called Alison, who seemed to be under the illusion that all men were secretly the same person.