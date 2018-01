Moscow and Beijing, however, are not invited, and will only be "briefed" on the outcome, Russia's FM Lavrov said.seeks to achieve the goal of a "secure, prosperous and denuclearized Korean peninsula," according to its organizers. "The Vancouver group of foreign ministers from across the globe will meet to demonstrate solidarity in opposition to North Korea's dangerous and illegal actions," reads the statement on the event issued by the Canadian government.besides the US and Canada, including Denmark, Greece, Norway, New Zealand and others. The two major players -The choice of participating countries, a large part of which are at the periphery of the Korean standoff, has reportedly raised eyebrows even among diplomats of one of the closest US allies - Japan.Moscow and Beijing officials, however, were "welcomed" to attend the end of the meeting - basically just to check out its results. The proposal was turned down and criticized by both Russia and China.Lavrov told a press conference on Monday.The result of such a gathering would be rather negligible for untangling the North Korean issue, the Russian diplomat said. "With all due respect towards those who came up with such an initiative, I don't expect anything productive. Hopefully, nothing counterproductive will happen. It'll be a great result already, while it's hardly believable," Lavrov said.said China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.Russia and China have repeatedly urged all the parties involved in the Korean crisis to abstain from hostile moves and engage in meaningful dialogue instead. Moscow and Beijing put forward a "double freeze" plan, which envisaged Pyongyang suspending its nuclear and missile programs in exchange for the US and its allies halting military exercises in the region. The initiative, however, was rebuffed by Washington.Pyongyang and Seoul held their first official talks in more than two years last week, agreeing on the participation of North Korean athletes in the South Korean Olympics.The officials of the two countries have also discussed the prospects for reunification of families, separated by the decades old conflict. The two Koreas have agreed on establishing contact between the militaries of the two countries in order to prevent any potential military incidents.