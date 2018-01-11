Extreme cold gripped South Korea on Thursday (Jan 11) -- and it is forecast to reach its peak on Friday, according to the country's weather agency.Thursday's temperatures across the country hovered aroundRunways at Jeju Airport were closed earlier in the day due to heavy snowfall, suspending international flights until 11am, according to the Korea Airports Corp.The country's power use soared in the morning amid a spike in heating demand, prompting Korea Power Exchange to order local companies to cut their power use as part of efforts to stabilise the level of electricity reserve.Wind-driven snow fell in South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces and Jeju,Over 30cm of snow fell in some parts of Jeju, and over 10cm in some parts on the western coast of the peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The weather agency has forecast that the frigid weather would peak on Friday and ease from next week.The cold weather is related to a large area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere near Alaska, driving the cold Arctic air pool to the country, the weather agency said.Forecasters warned of frost bite and hypothermia risks, urging people to take necessary precautions when engaging in outside activities.Sources: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network