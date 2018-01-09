, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway told Sputnik on Monday."We have seen this type of commercial UAV technology used to carry out missions by ISIS," Galloway said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported thatTen of them targeted the Hmeinin air base and three were sent toward Tartus naval base.The Russian security services are carrying out a probe to find out who supplied the drones to terrorists.According to the Russian Defense ministry the possession of such technology by the militants means that they are capable of launching similar attacks in any country in the world.