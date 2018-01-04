ISIS Hamas
The ISIS terrorist group has released a video declaring war on the Palestinian militant organization Hamas. In the video, an ISIS member can be seen calling Hamas as apostates before executing a member of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigade, the militant arm of Hamas.

The speaker also makes threats "to the Jews." The ISIS member doesn't make statements directly to Israel, but rather seeks to threaten an entire ethno-religion. The ISIS command-area in question is the Wilayet Sinai, based in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on the border with Gaza. It is common for ISIS to declare war on other jihadist groups, like Hamas, the Taliban in Afghanistan or the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Nusra Front in Syria. ISIS have never declared war on Israel, and in one instance, apologized to Israel when its forces attacked Israel on the Syria-Israel border.

In an unrelated event, the leader of Hezbollah, Nasrallah, announced yesterday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad refuses to communicate with Hamas because of their betrayal on Syria. Full details can be read here.