The ISIS terrorist group has released a video declaring war on the Palestinian militant organization Hamas.The speaker also makes threats "to the Jews." The ISIS member doesn't make statements directly to Israel, but rather seeks to threaten an entire ethno-religion. The ISIS command-area in question is the Wilayet Sinai, based in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on the border with Gaza. It is common for ISIS to declare war on other jihadist groups, like Hamas, the Taliban in Afghanistan or the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Nusra Front in Syria.In an unrelated event, the leader of Hezbollah, Nasrallah, announced yesterday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad refuses to communicate with Hamas because of their betrayal on Syria. Full details can be read here