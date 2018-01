© David Becker / Agence France-Presse



Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons were released by a federal judge in Las Vegas, after she dismissed with prejudice all charges against them. Prosecutors' failure to disclose evidence had led to a mistrial.Federal prosecutors willingly withheld evidence from defense attorneys, violating the Brady rule, Navarro said. She dismissed all charges against the Bundys and their co-defendant Ryan Payne"A universal sense of justice was violated," Navarro said, according to the Los Angeles Times.Bundy, 71, and his sons were charged with a total of 15 counts of criminal conspiracy and other violations following the confrontation with federal agents in April 2014. Agents with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) descended on Bundy's ranch that month and began to round up his cattle, saying he had failed to pay grazing fees for 20 years. On April 12, hundreds of armed supporters arrived at Bundy's ranch, leading to the standoff with federal authorities. Outnumbered government agents soon retreated from the property. No shots were fired.The situation calmed down after Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie negotiated with Bundy and newly confirmed BLM Director Neil Kornze.An 18-page memo written by BLM Special Agent Larry C Wooten, leaked last month,according to the Las Vegas-based KSNV "I routinely observed, and the investigation revealed a widespread pattern of bad judgment, lack of discipline, incredible bias, unprofessionalism and misconduct," Wooten wrote to Associate Deputy Attorney General Andrew Goldsmith, "as well as likely policy, ethical, and legal violations among senior and supervisory staff at the BLM's Office of Law Enforcement and Security."In January 2016, Bundy's sons Ammon, 42, and Ryan, 44, led a group of armed activists in "occupying" a wildlife refuge in Oregon for 41 days , after federal authorities ordered two local ranchers to serve time in prison over a brushfire that damaged federal property. One of the occupiers was shot and killed by authorities. The Bundys were charged with a number of felonies, but were acquitted by a jury in October 2016.