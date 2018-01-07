© Abed Omar Qusini / Reuters

Israel's police fail to bring Israeli citizens to justice for ideologically motivated crimes against Palestinians in the occupied territories, bringing charges in little over 10 percent of all cases, a rights group says.The group says 118 files were closed "under circumstances attesting to police investigative failure."The group, created in 2005, says only that only three percent of investigations of ideologically motivated crimes against Palestinians have resulted in convictions since they launched their record.Most of the complaints filed by Palestinians describe property offences, such as arson, theft, cutting down trees, or damaging crops, making up 43 percent of those monitored by Yesh Din. 35 percent of them refer to violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, including incidents of stone throwing, shooting, assaults, and threats. Meanwhile, complaints on Israelis attempting to take over Palestinian land account for 20 percent.In May, Yesh Din released a video showing Israeli soldiers watching Israeli settlers throw stones at Palestinians in the West Bank. The military responded that IDF soldiers in fact arrived to separate the sides, eventually dispersing them.