Boston icy floods
© Nancy Lane
Billy Carey and Justin Plaza, at right, from Boston Fire Rescue swift water team haul their boat after saving a man from his flooded car on Commercial Wharf during the storm on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Here we are again same as 2016, Bombogenesis. Once considered rare, now twice in two years. The grand solar minimum is here. Ten thousand flights cancelled, blizzard warnings from Alabama to Maine, Florida swimming pools freeze, NYC snow bound, ocean ice floats in on floods from 100MPH + winds. The amplification begins, 2018 will be the year the world wakes up.


Sources