At least that's what she must be feeling after even further revelations regarding her private email server have come to light in recent days.
First, her top aide, Huma Abedin, reportedly gave out passwords to government systems over an insecure Yahoo email account that was subsequently hacked by a Russian agent.
Comment: It always seems to be a given that Russian agents hacked into the election - even with no evidence provided - and even among those who seem to question the arguably criminal behavior of Huma Abedin and the rest of the Clintonistas - and who came up with the Russiagate nonsense to begin with!
Now, Republicans working on key congressional committees have found new 'irregularities and contradictions' surrounding the FBI's probe into Clinton's private server.
The Hill reported that investigators have found "written evidence" that the FBI believed laws had been broken when Clinton and her aides transmitted sensitive material over the server.
That evidence includes passages in FBI documents stating the "sheer volume" of classified information that flowed through Clinton's insecure emails was proof of criminality as well as an admission of false statements by one key witness in the case, the investigators said.
Comment: Fleshing this out further, we get this from The Hill:
Ex-FBI Director James Comey's original statement closing out the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server was edited by subordinates to remove five separate references to terms like "grossly negligent" and to delete mention of evidence supporting felony and misdemeanor violations, according to copies of the full document.
Comey also originally concluded that it was "reasonably likely" that Clinton's nonsecure private server was accessed or hacked by hostile actors, though there was no evidence to prove it. But that passage was also changed to the much weaker "possible," the memos show.
The full draft and edits were released on the website of Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), providing the most complete public accounting to date of Comey's draft and the subsequent edits.
The draft, released in full for the first time on Thursday, offers new details on the FBI's Clinton investigation and controversial conclusion.
The Hill was first to report late last year that Comey originally concluded Clinton was "grossly negligent" - the statutory term supporting felony mishandling of classified information - when she and her aides transmitted 110 emails containing classified information through her non-secure server but that subordinates edited the term to the lesser "extremely careless."
The full draft, with edits, leaves little doubt that Comey originally wrote on May 2, 2016, that there was evidence that Clinton and top aides may have violated both felony and misdemeanor statutes, though he did not believe he could prove intent before a jury.
"Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statute proscribing gross negligence in the handling of classified information and of the statute proscribing misdemeanor mishandling, my judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," Comey originally penned.
That passage, however, was edited to remove the references to "gross negligence" and "misdemeanor mishandling," leaving a much more generic reference to "potential violations of the statutes."
The FBI has told Congress the edits were made by subordinates to Comey and then accepted by the then-director before he made his final announcement July 5, 2016, that he would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton.
Johnson recently sent a letter to new FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding to know why such significant edits were made to Comey's draft and whether they were part of an effort by FBI subordinates to politically protect Clinton from a harsher assessment during the 2016 election.
"The edits to Director Comey's public statement, made months prior to the conclusion of the FBI's investigation of Secretary Clinton's conduct, had a significant impact on the FBI's public evaluation of the implications of her actions," Johnson wrote, noting recently released text messages show some senior FBI officials involved in the case harbored political hatred for Donald Trump or preference for Clinton.
"This effort, seen in light of the personal animus toward then-candidate Trump by senior agents leading the Clinton investigation and their apparent desire to create an 'insurance policy' against Mr. Trump's election, raise profound questions about the FBI's role and possible interference in the 2016 presidential election," Johnson wrote.
One edit that concerned Johnson was a decision to delete from Comey's original draft a reference to the FBI working on a joint assessment with the intelligence community about possible national security damage from the classified information that passed through Clinton's non-secure email servers.
"We have done extensive work with the assistance of our colleagues elsewhere in the Intelligence Community to understand what indications there might be of compromise by hostile actors in connection with the private email operation," Comey originally wrote.
The reference to the rest of the intelligence community was edited out, the memos show.
Johnson now wants to know whether other intelligence agencies had assessments of damage that differed or were more negative than that of the FBI.
Fox News host Sean Hannity was joined by conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, to discuss the latest findings.
"This year is going to be massive in terms of news especially about the corrupt media," Hannity warned. "And they are very, very nervous, rightly so, people like Hillary Clinton."
"They should be nervous," he added. "People will be going to jail. I promise you."
One individual that President Trump believes should be heading to jail is Abedin, whom earlier in the week he called on to be investigated by the Justice Department.
The sailor Trump was speaking of is Petty Officer First Class Kristian Saucier, who was charged with multiple felonies for taking pictures of a submarine.
If that man can serve a year in jail for his handling of submarine photos, then surely somebody in Clinton's circle should pay for the "sheer volume" of classified information that was wantonly mishandled.
