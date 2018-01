That evidence includes passages in FBI documents stating the "sheer volume" of classified information that flowed through Clinton's insecure emails was proof of criminality as well as an admission of false statements by one key witness in the case, the investigators said.

Every time Hillary Clinton thinks she's out, they pull her back in.At least that's what she must be feeling after even further revelations regarding her private email server have come to light in recent days.First, her top aide, Huma Abedin, reportedly gave out passwords to government systemsthat was subsequently hacked by a Russian agent.Now, Republicans working on key congressional committees have found new 'irregularities and contradictions' surrounding the FBI's probe into Clinton's private server.The Hill reported that investigators have found "written evidence" that the FBI believed laws had been broken when Clinton and her aides transmitted sensitive material over the server.Fox News host Sean Hannity was joined by conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, to discuss the latest findings."This year is going to be massive in terms of news especially about the corrupt media," Hannity warned. "And they are very, very nervous, rightly so, people like Hillary Clinton.""They should be nervous," he added. "People will be going to jail. I promise you."One individual that President Trump believes should be heading to jail is Abedin, whom earlier in the week he called on to be investigated by the Justice Department.The sailor Trump was speaking of is Petty Officer First Class Kristian Saucier, who was charged with multiple felonies for taking pictures of a submarine.If that man can serve a year in jail for his handling of submarine photos, then surely somebody in Clinton's circle should pay for the "sheer volume" of classified information that was wantonly mishandled.