United Kingdom and Ireland

France

Netherlands

Germany

The first windstorm of the new year has caused damage and major travel disruption across western Europe.Locations fromIn the United Kingdom and Ireland, the storm was dubbed Storm Eleanor.at Great Dun Fell in Northern England with widespread wind gusts over 60 mph (97 km/h) throughout Northern Ireland, Wales and England and Ireland.Multiple rescues were reported across the U.K. due to trees falling on cars, according to The Guardian Coastal flooding was reported across Cornwall as the high surf poured over sea walls and damaged the harbour wall in Portreath.with most located across Northern Ireland.Travel impacts have been wide ranging with numerous road closures due to fallen trees. Several high traffic bridges were closed during the worst of the storm, which resulted in further travel delays.Rail traffic also endured significant disruption due to. A pair of trampolines blew on tracks causing further delays, according to Network Rail.The powerful windstorm, also called Eleanor, caused significant damaged through France on Wednesday with northern areas hit the hardest.At least, by Eleanor according to Europe1 in southeast France due to a falling tree, according to BFMTV Aroundduring the height of the storm across 49 departments, according to the Associated Press . About 30,000 of the outages were reported in the Paris area.The storm also uprooted trees which damaged cars and homes andin Paris.While the most widespread damage and travel disruption was reported across northern France, the strongest gust was recorded in the Alps with a peak gust of 91 mph (146 km/h) on Mont Aigoual. Dieppe, along France's northern coastline, reported a peak wind gust of 85 mph (137 km/h).Paris was battered by the strongest winds so far this winter as a gust of 73 mph (117 km/h) was reported in the city.The storm also battered the Netherlands causing widespread travel disruption and damage.There have been reports of downed trees damaging homes and automobiles while also snarling travel by road and rail across all Dutch provinces, according to NLTimes A peak wind gust of 87 mph (140 km/h) was reported in Vlissingen.Amsterdam and Rotterdam both reported a peak wind gust of 58 mph (93 km/h).on Wednesday due to the storm.Damaging winds were also reported acrossOrsbach, in far western Germany, reported the highest wind gust as winds reached 76 mph (122 km/h).Powerful winds also blasted Stuttgart and Cologne. Wind gusts of 67 and 68 mph (108 and 109 km/h) were reported Wednesday.The powerful winds have uprooted trees, causing road closures in western Germany, according to The Local A 70-meter high wind turbine was toppled by the strong winds in Volksdorf, according to Schaumburger Nachrichten. The strong winds have also triggered delays and cancellations of rail traffic across western Germany.The storm also brought damaging winds and travel disruption to Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.