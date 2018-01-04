Latest forecast

Around 50,000 homes are now without power due to devastating Storm Eleanor.Met Eireann was forced to issue and Status Orange alert - and it remain in place until 10pm tonight.There is also a Status Yellow wind warning in place until 9pm tomorrow.Storm Eleanor brought brutal gusts and high seas to a number of coastal communities today.Met Eireann warned there could be flooding along coastal areas, as the weather front causes huge swells.A forecaster said: "Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.Keep up with all that's going on below.Met Eireann have issued their latest national forecast.They are warning that stormy conditions are set to continue into the evening.