Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reportedly asked officials to examine the feasibility ofAccording to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Netanyahu instructed the national security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, to look into forced expulsion as his cabinet met to approve a plan toDespite controversy around the existing plan, Netanyahu, following concerns over cost and prison space, asked officials to go a step further and ask if the migrants could be expelled by force - a proposal that would almost certainly be challenged in the courts.On Tuesday, details were disclosed of a much-criticised scheme starting in April to persuade people to leave through a combination of the threat of prison and the incentive of a cash payment of $3,500.Many people settled in poor neighbourhoods of south Tel Aviv,despite at times being heavily coloured by racism.Speaking at the cabinet meeting that approved the scheme, Netanyahu said the "mission" was "to deport the illegal infiltrators who entered Israel prior to the construction of the new barrier with Egypt". He said: "Today the cabinet will approve the plan for deporting the infiltrators from Israel. We will step up enforcement and we will allocate budgets and personnel to implement the plan. I think that it is important that people understand that we are doing something here that is completely legal and completely essential.including the Centre for Refugees and Migrants, Amnesty International Israel and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, who recently signed a letter demanding the deportations be halted. "Anyone who has a heart must oppose the expulsion of the refugees," the letter says.Referring to athe groups added: "Rwanda is not a safe place. All the evidence indicates thatThe latest move comes amidwhich some have suggested is beingEarlier this weekdespite similar legislation already being on the statute books.Then, in the aftermath of the cabinet meeting that discussed the fate of the African migrants,That proposed legislation requires three more votes in parliament to become law and is being pursued despite the fact the death penalty - although never applied in Israel since the hanging of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann - is also on the statute book.