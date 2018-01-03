Storm warning
Storm Eleanor may be having some impact in the UK but that appears to be nothing on what she's doing in the Alps with several resorts completely closing their ski areas today due to the dangers posed.

Val Thorens has warned that it may get precipitation that equates to up to 2.4m (8 feet) of snow in the next 24 hours but that that will be accompanied by winds that could hit 200kph (125 mph). But there will also be extreme temperature fluctuations so some of that precipitation could fall as torrential rain at times, particularly at lower elevations.

Val d'Isere has already reported winds of up to 125kph on upper slopes.

The result is a very, very high avalanche danger, dangers for lift operations and even at the resort base dangers of large volumes of snow falling from rooves and even from flooding in places, so they're advising skiers the safest place to be today is indoors.

Resorts closed today include Alpe d'Huez, Avoriaz, Valmorel and most ski areas in the Chamonix Valley as well as the entire 4 Valleys in Switzerland, whilst other areas have largely closed their slopes with just a few runs near to their bases is open, but likely to close quickly depending on how conditions play out.

Most resorts are laying on extra activities in sports centres, cinemas and similar to try to provide more off-slope alternatives.