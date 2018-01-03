2.4m (8 feet) of snow

Storm Eleanor may be having some impact in the UK but that appears to be nothing on what she's doing in the Alps with, particularly at lower elevations., so they're advising skiers the safest place to be today is indoors.Resorts closed today include Alpe d'Huez, Avoriaz, Valmorel and most ski areas in the Chamonix Valley as well as the entire 4 Valleys in Switzerland, whilst other areas have largely closed their slopes with just a few runs near to their bases is open, but likely to close quickly depending on how conditions play out.Most resorts are laying on extra activities in sports centres, cinemas and similar to try to provide more off-slope alternatives.