The M25 cat killer is thought to have killed around 400 cats and small animals, leaving their maimed bodies in the open to 'horrify' people.The M25 cat killer is thought to have killed around 400 cats and small animals, leaving their maimed bodies in the open to 'horrify' people.Police are looking for the killer, who has been labelled a 'psychopath', who kills the animals with a blunt object before cutting them with a sharp implement.The deaths have been logged by South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl), who have been helping police with their investigations.'If there is more than one killer, it is likely to be a joint enterprise rather than a copycat killer.Mr Jenkins added that up to 400 animals, including cats, rabbits and foxes, had been beheaded, with others having their tails severed by the attacker.The Metropolitan Police has been working with the RSPCA and Snarl.There has been no arrests to date and no suspects have been identified. Scotland Yard said there is no evidence that there is a risk to human life.Detective Sergeant Andy Collin, from Croydon CID, said: 'We are investigating a number of leads, and are keeping an open mind regarding suspects, while following up different lines of enquiry.'We are now convinced the cats are being killed then mutilated - and would be really keen to hear any relevant information from members of the public who believe they can help us.'