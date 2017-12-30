Former DOJ Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr



FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Peter Strzok



FBI Attorney James Baker



FBI Attorney Lisa Page



FBI Attorney Sally Moyer



FBI Assistant Director for Congressional Affairs Greg Brower.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Nunes points out that"Several weeks ago, DOJ informed the Committee that the basic investigatory documents demanded by the subpoenas, FBI Form FD-302 interview summaries, did not exist. However, shortly before my meeting with you in early December, DOJ subsequently located and produced numerous FD-302s pertaining to the Steele dossier," Nunes wrote."As it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the Committee's subpoenas, but they involved senior DOJ and FBI officials who were swiftly reassigned when their roles in matters under the Committee's investigation were brought to light. Given the content and impact of these supposedly newly-discovered FD-302s, the Committee is no longer able to accept your purported basis for DOJ's blanket refusal to provide responsive FBI Form FD-1023s -- documenting meetings between FBI officials and FBI confidential human sources -- or anything less than full and complete compliance with its subpoenas," he continued.The subpoenas were sent out in August and have been ignored for months.Nunes is seeking documentation about the dossier, but is also demanding interview dates for the following officials:DOJ now has until January 3 to comply as Nunes readies contempt charges.